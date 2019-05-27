PSG consider stunning summer move for versatile Liverpool star

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are considering a shock summer swoop for Liverpool midfielder James Milner, according to a report.

Milner’s deal at Anfield expires at the end of next season, and his future beyond that point is unclear given that he will be 34 years of age.

The former Leeds and Aston Villa man has once again been a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this season, helping push the Reds so close to the league title, and with a chance to capture Champions League glory in Madrid.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are looking to reinforce their midfield options this summer and are considering a swoop for Milner.

Adrien Rabiot will leave on a free transfer with Manchester United and Arsenal linked, meaning Thomas Tuchel will be looking to add bodies in the middle of the park.

Ander Herrera is expected to join the Parisians from Manchester United on a free transfer to kick things off, with Milner likely considered as another cheap option to add depth.