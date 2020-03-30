Tanguy Ndombele could be handed a rapid return to France with PSG after a report claimed they had made initial contact with his agent over a potential deal.

Ndombele, who was signed from Lyon in the summer for a reported club-record €62m, has only managed to play 90 minutes five times for Spurs this season.

Signed by previous boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Frenchman’s struggles at Spurs have been brought into the public eye by Jose Mourinho, who has, on multiple occasions, publicly rebuked the midfielder.

Back in early February, the Portuguese firebrand said that ‘Ndombele needed to step up and that he was still not ready to play 90 minutes for Tottenham after recovering from injury.

The Tottenham boss has also said in the past that Ndombele is “always injured” and after he missed Spurs’ 2-1 win over Brighton earlier in the season that “he was not injured but not feeling in a condition to play.”

And it was those public criticisms that a report claimed had not gone down well with the Spurs squad, who felt Ndomble had been hung out to dry by Mourinho.

That, however, has not stopped the admonishments flying in with Mourinho again savaging the player with an incredible rant after the match at Burnley earlier this month.

However, last week it was reported that Barcelona had earmarked Ndombele as a possible signing when the window opens with the club seeking long-term replacements for ageing midfield duo Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic.

Now, reports in the French media, via Sport Witness, claims the ‘troubled’ midfielder has also been sounded out by PSG sporting director Leonardo over a return to Ligue 1 this sumer.

As per Foot Mercato, Leonardo has already reached out to Ndombele’s entourage over a potential deal and will follow up his initial chat with his people with another round of talks in the coming weeks.

They claim Ndombele is already viewed by Mourinho as a ‘not an essential element’ of his side and that he has ‘lost prominence’ in the Portuguese’s thoughts.

However, PSG’s hopes of signing their ‘long-term target’ (they were reportedly tracking Ndombele during his time at Lyon) could solely depend on who gets their voice heard the loudest at Tottenham: Mourinho, or chairman Daniel Levy.

As per the report, Mourinho has already decided that it would be in the best interests of all parties that the midfielder leaves and he would not stand in his way were a suitable offer come in for his services.

However, Levy remains very much a fan of his £63million summer 2019 signing and believes he will still come good at the club if afforded more time to adjust.

If Mourinho gets his way, Ndombele will move on, but he could yet get overuled by his chairman.

It’s reported that PSG are attentive of this situation, have asked the player’s agent to keep them informed and they ‘could quickly go on the offensive’ if an opportunity to sign the Tottenham player is there.

One thing that does appear certain, however, is Mourinho’s disliking of the player, and, speaking after the match at Burnley earlier this month, Mourinho said: “In the first half we didn’t have a midfield.

“Of course I’m not speaking of [Oliver] Skipp, because he’s a kid of 19 who’s played two hours in the last few days. I don’t criticise him at all.

“But I’m not going to run away and I have to say he [Ndombele] has had enough time to come to a different level. I know the Premier League is difficult and some players take a long time to adapt to a different league.

“But a player with his potential has to give us more than he is giving us, especially when you see how Lucas, Lo Celso and those players are playing. I was expecting more in the first half from him.”

