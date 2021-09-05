PSG may scupper Tottenham plans to sign feared striker if Mbappe moves

Paris Saint-Germain could scupper Tottenham’s plans to sign a new striker in either January or next summer, if Kylian Mbappe eventually joins Real Madrid.

Spurs targeted Inter Milan frontman Lauturo Martinez during the summer transfer window, however, reports on Sunday claim that Mauricio Pochettino’s side are weighing up their own move for the Argentine as a potential successor to Mbappe.

Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici were in the market for a new central striker over the summer regardless of concerns over Harry Kane’s future.

The England skipper eventually backed down on his wish to leave and committed his immediate future to his boyhood club.

However, the north London club are expected to sign a new partner for Kane, potentially in the January window.

Former Arsenal target Martinez remains at the top of their list, however, Real may strike if Mbappe leaves. as reported by Corriere della Sera and cited by Le 10 Sport.

Martinez is one of a number of forwards that the LaLiga giants are looking at. Veteran Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland are also on their radar.

However, despite continued links with other clubs, Calciomercato claims that Martinez is ready to sign a new deal at Inter.

The 24-year-old could be close to extending his contract until 2026. His salary is expected to be ramped up from €2.7million (£2.3m) to €6.2m (£5.3m) in a huge leap.

Martinez scored 17 times as Inter romped to their first Serie A title win in a decade last term.

His performances for the Italian side, along with his exploits for Copa America winners Argentina, have seen Real sit up and take notice.

Martinez move dependent on Mbappe exit

Everything now depends on what happens with Mbappe’s future in Paris.

PSG rejected an initital £137million bid from Real for the 22-year-old a couple of weeks ago as transfer deadline day edged closer.

Madrid then withdrew a last-gasp £189m offer for Mbappe, according to Sky Sports News.

Reports claim that PSG did not have time to respond to the bigger proposal, as Real withdrew due to the length of time to get the deal over the line.

The Spanish side are now expected to return in January and tempt Mbappe to pen a pre-contract agreement. The pacy attacker will be out of contract next summer and can leave for nothing.

But whatever happens with Mbappe, it appears that both Tottenham and PSG could be left be left disappointed if Martinez decides to extend his stay in Milan.

