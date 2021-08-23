Manchester United appear to have been dealt a hammer blow in their bid to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who is reportedly ‘closing in’ on a £25.7million transfer to PSG.

Both United and Real Madrid have shown a long-standing interest in the 18-year-old, but L’Equipe states that Mauricio Pochettino’s men are close to winning the race for his signature. Due to his contract running down next summer, the youngster is available in a bargain deal – with PSG coughing up the seemingly modest fee.

Despite his tender age, Camavinga already has 70 Ligue 1 appearances to his name as well as some Champions League and Europa League experience.

United were reportedly in the market for a new central midfielder amid continuing rumours surrounding Paul Pogba’s future.

PSG were known to be keen on Pogba. However, after an impressive start to the new campaign, the France star looks certain to stay for the 2021-22 season.

Now that Pogba has seemingly committed to playing out the remainder of his Red Devils contract, moves for Ruben Neves and Saul Niguez are also said to have been ‘shelved’.

PSG have had an incredible summer transfer window, landing the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Adding young prodigy Camavinga would cap off a memorable window for Pochettino’s side.

Man Utd swap deal still on

Meanwhile, Manchester United could push ahead with a swap deal for Declan Rice if West Ham advance their interest in Jesse Lingard, claims a report.

Lingard spent a successfully loan spell with the Hammers last season. His nine goals and five assists for the London outfit catapulted him back into the England squad. However, he was unlucky to miss out on a place at Euro 2020.

Lingard returned to United in the summer and he has been a major part of United’s team in pre-season. But he was left out of the matchday squad against Leeds and managed just four minutes against Southampton.

West Ham were keen to seal a permanent deal for the 28-year-old. But his value rocketed after his impact at the London Stadium.

David Moyes was unable to agree a deal with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer integrated Lingard back into his squad.

And speaking ahead of the weekend, Solskjaer insisted that Lingard was in his plans for the current campaign.

The Telegraph report that United hold an interest in England international Rice.

However, they are not alone because long-time suitors Chelsea are also keen, as well as champions Manchester City.

Rice wants Champions League football

The paper claimed Rice is unhappy at his £100m transfer valuation and is prepared to run down his contract so he can play in the Champions League.

Rice is also reported to have turned down the offer of a new contract. But with his deal running until 2024 and including a one-year option, the Hammers are not in panic mode.

And the Daily Mirror suggest any move from West Ham for Lingard will prompt a counter-enquiry from United for Rice.

The paper claims Rice could “be the final piece in the jigsaw for United”. United would pursue a deal for the player if his value was £60m rather than the prohibitive £100m.

Lingard moving in the opposite direction would offset that fee. United though would still have to make a sizeable bid to get Rice to Old Trafford.

