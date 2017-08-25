PSG defender Aurier has Spurs medical ahead of £23m switch

Defender Serge Aurier has taken a medical ahead of a switch to Tottenham, according to reports.

French outlet L’Equipe state that the Ivorian is ready to complete his £23m move to North London as soon as legal issues are resolved, having taken a medical in Paris.

The 24-year-old is awaiting clearance on a work permit following an assault charge he received in September.

At the moment, he is reportedly not allowed to enter the UK due to the charge and is unable to obtain a visa.

The report claims that the move “could be announced in just a matter of days” as Spurs seek a replacement for Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City for £50million.

Rumours suggested that Manchester United had also agreed terms with Aurier, however they have taken a back seat in the race with the player ready to join Tottenham.