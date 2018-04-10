PSG defender willing to drop down a notch and sign for Everton

Thomas Meunier has strongly hinted he could leave Paris Saint-Germain – with Everton among the clubs suggested by the player as a possible next destination.

The Belgium full-back was earning rave reviews 12 months ago after an impressive campaign at PSG, which followed on from a fine tournament with his country at Euro 2016.

However, the 2017/18 season has not gone to plan with high-profile signing Dani Alves replacing Meunier in the PSG line-up and the Belgian being largely limited to a bit-part role.

Having previously been linked with Manchester United, Meunier now has more modest targets in mind after hinting he has the chance to move to one of three interested parties.

Speaking to RTBF, he said: “I do not ask too much for now, what I want is to play football.

“If I have to go down a notch to be able to be on the pitch, I’ll do it.

“We will see how it goes, I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay in. I like it a lot, just like my family.

“The club did not contact me, it’s hard to predict.

“I aim to join a club like Everton, Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there, the fun is playing football, and that’s the only thing I miss right now.”

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and made eight assists since moving to PSG in 2016 and his abilities would be a notable asset for his three suitors.

