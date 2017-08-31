PSG face more sanctions as Mbappe seals £166m transfer

Kylian Mbappe has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco, the two clubs have announced.

The 18-year-old France striker moves on an initial season-long loan deal with an option for PSG to buy him outright next summer.

The agreement, which came just hours before France’s World Cup qualifier against Holland, brings to an end one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas.

The deal had been expected as early as Sunday but was held up, seemingly due to negotiations over the terms of the option to buy.

PSG, having already signed Neymar from Barcelona for £200.6m this summer, insisted on the initial loan season so as not to fall foul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Monaco were believed to be pushing for an obligation on PSG’s part to complete the transfer next summer, in order to have certainty over a reported fee of 180million euros (£166m), but when the deal was announced it was phrased as an ‘option to buy’.

A statement on PSG’s official website read: “Paris St Germain are very happy to announce the arrival in their team of Kylian Mbappe.

“The France striker is on loan from Monaco until June 30, 2018. The loan is accompanied by an option to buy which, if exercised, will tie the player to Paris St Germain until June 30, 2022.”

The deal is likely to face potential sanctions with PSG’s earlier capture of Neymar already in danger of breaching FFP rules.