PSG told to gamble on drastic action that could drive Mbappe to Liverpool

PSG have been told to take drastic action if Kylian Mbappe continues to hold out over a new deal, though it could ultimately pave the way for a move to England if it backfired.

The France sensation is already lauded as one of the world’s most elite footballers. He, along with Erling Haaland are widely tipped to become the pre-eminent forwards in European football once Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski retire.

Mbappe recently suffered heartache when missing the crucial penalty at Euro 2020. That cemented a monumental upset as Switzerland progressed, but per a former France international, that may not be the only disappointment he experiences this year.

Ex-Marseille stalwart and 23-times capped France star, Eric Di Meco, has laid out a scenario Mbappe would not wish to hear.

The striker has just a single year remaining on his current deal in Paris. With a seemingly endless list of suitors including the frequently touted Liverpool, Mbappe may have his eyes on his next destination.

Indeed, a report in June suggested the hitman has already asked to leave PSG this summer.

For now, though, he remains under contract, but if he refuses to pen fresh terms, Di Meco believes PSG should take drastic action.

“The problem in this story is that by letting him go into the last year of his contract, he is the one who holds the cards,” Di Meco told RMC Sport (via Caught Offside)

“What you can do when you are PSG and you are powerful is say: ‘You don’t want to continue [with us]? Well, you can stay on the bench all year.’

“Paris has the means to do it. And by doing that, you show the guys who arrive that they cannot run the show.”

Such a powerplay on PSG’s behalf could succeed in convincing Mbappe to re-sign, though it has rarely been tried.

What would seem equally likely to happen, however, would be that Mbappe would be pushed further towards the exit door where Europe’s elite would be waiting over what would be perhaps the greatest free agent signing of all time.

Liverpool being strung along in transfer red herring

Meanwhile, Liverpool are seemingly being strung along by FC Porto after the latest report revealed why the chances of a transfer happening are slim despite it being a ‘priority’.

Porto’s creative spark Otavio was recently linked with filling the void left by Wijnaldum. It had been speculated the path to a deal could be smoothed by including forgotten man Marko Grujic in negotiations.

The Serbian, 25, has frequently been farmed out on loan since joining Liverpool in 2016. His most recent temporary departure led him to Porto where by all accounts, he impressed.

Now, per Sport Witness (citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo) bringing Grujic back to Porto on a permanent deal has become a ‘priority’.

However, the likelihood of that happening appears to be slim. Liverpool reportedly value the player at the €15m mark.

Porto are said to have ‘no way of paying that’ at present. Nevertheless, despite being unable to pull off a deal, they intend to continue talks with Liverpool as a token gesture. The article claims that their ‘strategy’ is to ‘carry on with talks’ to show they ‘will not give up’.

