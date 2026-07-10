Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to let highly-rated teenager Ibrahim Mbaye leave this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding a host of Premier League clubs, including Aston Villa, are already exploring a move for one of French football’s brightest young talents.

The 18-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Luis Enrique last season, establishing himself as part of PSG’s first-team squad.

Mbaye started 10 Ligue 1 matches and made 31 appearances in all competitions, underlining just how highly he is regarded at the Parc des Princes.

He also impressed for Senegal at the World Cup, scoring against France in the group stages and making four appearances across the competition.

However, despite his enormous potential, TEAMtalk understands PSG are realistic about the fierce competition for places in their star-studded attacking department.

Club officials accept they may not be able to offer Mbaye the regular first-team football he is seeking at this stage of his development and are therefore open to listening to offers.

That has alerted several Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk can reveal Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton, Leeds United and Bournemouth have all held discussions over Mbaye’s situation after being informed he could be available this summer.

Sources indicate Bournemouth were among the clubs sounded out early in the process, while Villa and Newcastle are also long-term admirers of the versatile Senegal international.

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PSG sensation ready for new challenge

Capable of operating anywhere across the front line, Mbaye’s versatility is viewed as one of his biggest strengths, alongside his pace, direct running and technical quality.

The teenager is understood to be prioritising one thing above all else and a move to England is understood to appeal, although there is interest from Germany, Italy and Spain also.

We have been told Mbaye wants consistent senior football next season and, despite progressing through PSG’s academy and breaking into Luis Enrique’s squad, he is now ready to seriously consider opportunities away from the French champions.

PSG remain huge believers in the youngster’s long-term potential and are not actively pushing him out of the club and any deal taking him will include a sell-on clause, too.

With six Premier League clubs admirers of Mbaye, it will be interesting t see whether any formalise their interest with an offer in the coming weeks.

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