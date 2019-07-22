PSG interest forces Man Utd into drastic action to seal €70m deal

Manchester United are speeding up their pursuit of Sporting star Bruno Fernandes due to interest from PSG, a report claims.

The Portugal midfielder appears to be a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

Fernandes enjoyed a stellar campaign for Sporting, scoring 28 goals and adding 14 assists and Solskjaer will now hope he can transfer those stats to the Premier League.

Reports on Sunday from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, having raised their initial €50m bid for the midfielder to €61.2m (£55m).

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira also stated talks are ongoing between the sides but a positive conclusion is expected to be reached in a matter of days – with Fernandes set to become the club’s third new arrival of the summer after Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, the latest report from A Bola (via Sport Witness) has thrown a spanner in the work by claiming that United have been rushed into action due to growing interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

It is suggested in the report that PSG interest could be simply a pressure tactic from the player’s agent and Sporting to try and conclude a deal quicker, though the Ligue 1 side are shopping for replacements for Adrien Rabiot.

Fernandes’ agent continues to make regular trips to England to try and strike a deal between all parties, but the presence of a slightly complicated release clause is making things more difficult.

The player is believed to have a buyout of €80m, however Sporting are not under obligation to accept that fee, though they would have to pay Fernandes money if they reject it. A deal could still set United back €70m, the report concludes.

