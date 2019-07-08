PSG issue statement as absent Neymar faces massive punishment

Neymar is facing disciplinary action from Paris Saint-Germain after failing to turn up for the first day of pre-season training.

The Brazil forward was scheduled to report back to the French club’s training ground on Monday, amid speculation surrounding his future and amid claims he is wanted by former club Barcelona.

“PSG affirms that the player Neymar Jr was not present at the time and place required, without prior authorisation from the club,” PSG said in a statement on their official website.

“PSG regrets this situation and will take appropriate action.”

Early reports indicate Neymar could be fined a week’s wages – said to be worth €300,000 – with the sanctions set to double if he does not report back before Wednesday.

Neymar missed the Copa America tournament – which Brazil won by beating Peru 3-1 in Sunday’s final – due to an ankle injury sustained in a friendly against Qatar last month.

Neymar is banned for three matches at the start of the new Ligue 1 season after lashing out at a fan at the end of PSG’s shock French Cup final defeat to Rennes in April.

The former Santos forward will also miss his next three European matches after insulting match officials at the end of his side’s Champions League defeat to Manchester United in March.

The 27-year-old has also been mentioned as a target for Real Madrid, while links to Manchester United look extremely remote right now.