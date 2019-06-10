Manchester United are reported to have offered David De Gea £20m if he quits Old Trafford this summer – as fears mount the star will look to wind down his contract and leave for free in 12 months time.

The Red Devils are expecting to lose the long-serving Spaniard this summer, who looks ready to move after failing to extend his contract which now has just 12 months left to run.

De Gea last month rejected United’s final contract offer to him, meaning the club will be left with little choice but to sell him off for the best price.

And according to The Sun, PSG are prepared to pay United between £60m – £75m to land De Gea this summer – and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to add that money to his transfer kitty as he embarks on a huge summer rebuild at Old Trafford.

But the club fears De Gea could look to snub the move now and will instead look to wind down his contract and leave on a free this time next year – denying United a windfall.

As such, United are reported to have offered De Gea a £20m golden handshake to ensure they don’t miss out on the bounty.

Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen, Ajax’s Andre Onana and Everton’s Jordan Pickford had all been linked with moves to United as De Gea’s replacement.

PSG are in the market for a new top class keeper after deciding not to renew Gigi Buffon’s contract at the Parc des Princes. Reports in France claim they will move for Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris should efforts to prise De Gea from Old Trafford fail.

World Cup-winner Lloris, 32, is adored back home after leading France to glory in Russia 12 months ago. He has no plans to quit Spurs but that could change if an offer comes in.

United, meanwhile, are likely to present Dan James as their first signing of the summer on Tuesday, while the club are reported to have lodged a bid for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!