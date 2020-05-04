Kylian Mbappe is said to be considering a massive new PSG deal that would reportedly put him on the same salary tier as £600,000-a-week Neymar.

The hottest property in world football has been strongly linked with moves to both Liverpool and Real Madrid this summer, but it appears that the French giants are ready to throw their financial might at the 21-year-old in an effort to make him stay.

And that includes guaranteeing him a deal that would likely see him double his already mega £300,000-a-week wages.

That is according to L’Equipe, as cited by The Sun, who say the recently crowned Ligue 1 champions would rather the striker go for nothing in 2022 than for a smaller fee right now.

The world transfer market is set to be hit massively as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, with a French politician claiming that Mbappe – who PSG signed from Monaco for £162million two years ago – could go for as little as £35m in the current climate.

However, the report adds that PSG’s Qatari owners clearly feel they have big enough cash reserves to warrant offering Mbappe the mega new deal.

If the deal does go through, which would then leave Reds boss Jurgen Klopp looking at other targets, then it would in all likelihood make Mbappe the fourth highest-paid footballer in the world.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi makes the most, having pocketed £120m in 2019. Second is Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo – currently stranded on lockdown in Madeira – on £109m while Neymar makes £87m.

Currently occupying fourth spot is Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, on £35m.

Liverpool were looking to bring in Mbappe, given Real’s constant links to Sadio Mane, although the Spanish giants were also in the market for the Frenchman.

However, the financial crash appears to have put an end to talk of any major offers for Mbappe, for now at least.

Meanwhile, the relative inaction over a contract extension for one of Jurgen Klopp’s key Liverpool cogs is beginning to cause concern over a possible exit.

The Reds’ squad has been superbly crafted under the German over the past five years, with virtually every base in the team covered.

An area once looked at as a possible weakness was in midfield, with former Anfield favourite Coutinho’s exit appearing to leave a dearth of creativity in central areas.

However, the relentless and selfless performances of the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum have more than compensated for the Brazilian’s departure.

But it is the latter name on that list over which concerns are mounting, with Dutchman Wijnaldum’s contract at Anfield expiring in just 12 months’ time. Read more…