PSG make influential Chelsea star their priority summer transfer target

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante their top transfer target for this summer.

The Ligue 1 outfit are looking to replace veteran defensive midfielder Thiago Motta at the end of the season and Le 10 Sport claims that Kante is at the top of their shopping list.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding since moving to the Blues for £30million from Leicester 18 months ago, although he hasn’t been quite as impressive this season as he was last.

The report claims that doubts over Antonio Conte’s role at Stamford Bridge have led to Kante considering his own future, given his strong relationship with the current Chelsea chief.

Conte has been talked of as a potential successor to PSG boss Unai Emery, who has been tipped to part company with the Paris giants this summer.

The Italian has been unhappy with the lack of support from the club’s hierarchy to land his top transfer targets in the last two transfer windows, as Chelsea’s Premier League title defence has gone up in smoke.

Kante, who last season became the first-ever player to win two successive Premier League titles with different teams, returned to the Chelsea side in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace having missed the defeat at Manchester City after collapsing in training.