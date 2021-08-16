PSG come forward with mammoth Pogba wage offer and plan for transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are willing to pay Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba over £500,000 per week when signing him on a free transfer next summer, according to a report.

The French giants have made the France international their next key target following a fantastic summer window. PSG have added Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma without paying a fee. Indeed, they have only spent on Achraf Hakimi, who cost a reported initial £51.3million.

However, reports have linked United star Pogba with a move to his home country for some time.

He has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and has reportedly refused the offer of an extension. Furthermore, he will be able to discuss a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January.

According to The Independent, PSG have said that they would be willing to pay Pogba £510,000 per week.

The newspaper says that sources close to the player had expected Mauricio Pochettino’s side to make a move this summer.

However, the arrival of Messi – who will earn £618,000 per week (via the Evening Standard) – has meant the move for Pogba has been put on ice.

Indeed, they plan to wait a few months and reignite their interest, sealing the 28-year-old on a free transfer next summer.

Boss Pochettino reportedly wants a ‘core’ of Parisian stars alongside the likes of Brazilian Neymar and Morocco international Hakimi.

PSG believe that their salary offer would also rule recently-mentioned transfer suitors Real Madrid and Barcelona out of the race.

Wijnaldum’s arrival following his Liverpool exit as a free agent means PSG’s midfield already looks fearsome. The Dutchman – who played a pivotal role in the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League triumphs – joins Italy’s Euro 2020 star Marco Verratti in the ranks.

However, Pochettino also has new signing Danilo Pereira and Ander Herrera, among others.

Neville predicts Pogba, Man Utd exit

Pogba starred for United in their 5-1 win over rivals Leeds United on Saturday.

He grabbed four assists, brushing off an earlier missed chance which he should have put away.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed after the game that he gave the midfielder license to roam.

Gary Neville, though, warned that he will likely leave next summer.

