Manchester City slipped to a 2-0 defeat to PSG in their Champions League Group A clash at the Parc des Princes in a match that will forever be remembered by a sublime first goal for Paris by Lionel Messi.

The Argentine genius has endured a slow start since swapping Barcelona for Paris over the summer. However, all will be forgotten after a sensational strike that rolled back the years and served a timely reminder to those suggesting he’s past his best.

His strike quite rightly stole the headlines, though Mauricio Pochettino’s men had to dig deep and were regularly penned back.

City made a bright start with Jack Grealish looking menacing down the left.

However, it was PSG who broke the deadlock after just eight minutes through an unlikely source. The goal was created by Kylian Mbappe, whose cutback was drilled into the top corner by Idrissa Gueye after just eight minutes. It was the former Everton man’s first goal in the Champions League.

City spurned a great chance to equalise after 25 minutes after Kevin de Bruyne’s exquisite ball caused chaos. Raheem Sterling appeared certain to bag the leveller only to see his header hit the bar. That fell kindly to Bernardo Silva, but from just four yards out, he also struck the bar and then missed the ball when it fell back his way.

What a miss by Silva 😩 But was it a penalty for a push on the follow up? Do you think he should have got one?pic.twitter.com/fFsUUt8pTF — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) September 28, 2021

It was an incredible escape for the Ligue 1 giants.

And City continued to dominate with Joao Cancelo seeing a shot well held by Gianluigi Donnarumma. Ander Herrera then almost putting through his own goal.

Ruben Dias’ header from a De Bruyne corner also produced a solid save from the Italy No 1 as the half drew to a close.

Messi lights up Paris with incredible goal

City continued to ask all the questions as the second half got underway. Indeed, Cancelo and De Bruyne both fired early warning shots.

But with City gaining in confidence, it was Messi who doubled PSG’s lead and finally scored his first goal since his high-profile transfer.

And it was certainly worth the wait as he carried the ball forward, played it into Mbappe’s path before expertly firing the ball, first time, into the corner. The shot was so powerful and accurate it left one of the world’s best, Ederson, rooted to the spot.

MESSI AND MBAPPE COMBINE FOR A BEAUTIFUL GOAL! It was a matter of time before they clicked, and it was worth the wait 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/5scpcQw1ty — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 28, 2021

City did their best to get back into the match. However, there was no way through as a resolute PSG held firm to claim the win.

But the result was all about Messi. And all associated with Paris will now be hoping the strike will be his first of many more to come.

It means in seven games against Manchester City, he has seven goals and two assists. Some player….!

