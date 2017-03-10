PSG map out future for Man Utd target Marco Verratti

Paris-Saint Germain have dashed Manchester United’s hopes of signing Marco Verratti, telling the Red Devils he’s ‘going nowhere’.

The midfielder is said to be a top target for United this summer as they look to bolster their options. The 24-year-old is also seen as a worthy replacement to Michael Carrick, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, their hopes have been dashed by PSG, with director Patrick Kluivert ruling out a possible sale.

“Verratti is the cornerstone of our midfield and things will remain that way,” Kluivert told Le10Sport.

“He is not going anywhere this year.”

The news comes just days after Verratti’s brother Stefano claimed his brother was happy to stay at PSG for the remainder of his career.

“My brother has always been grateful and full of respect to the club for bringing him here and making him a part of the team,” Stefano told French newspaper L’Equipe.

“I think that, if he can, he will remain in Paris for the rest of his life.

“He is very attached to the city – it is where his son was born. It is in Paris that Marco has become a man.

“Teammates come and go, but the club and the city remain the same.”

The Red Devils are still set to be highly active in the transfer window, with Jose Mourinho keen to take his side to the next level.

Reports today suggest that the club have held talks with Napoli’s Dries Mertens, while they also hope to bring in French international Antoine Griezmann.