PSG midfield ace lifts lid on future plans amid £90m Man Utd links

Marco Verratti has dealt a blow to Manchester United and other interested sides by admitting he would be happy to finish his career at PSG.

The midfielder has been repeatedly linked with an exit, but is currently tied to the Parisians until 2021 and speculation has suggested he could even pen a fresh deal.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet AS claimed that Zinedine Zidane could take the vacancy at Old Trafford should the club choose not to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On the back of that, Don Balon then suggested that the former Real Madrid boss is already thinking about possible signings, and suggest he is interested in signing Verratti.

However, the former Pescara man has admitted that he is open to staying beyond his current deal at PSG, and could even finish his career there.

“I know that my agent [Mino Raiola] and the club talk to each other sometimes,” he told Le Parisien.

“But we did not sign anything. I still have many years left on my contract. I have no problem signing a new contract. I can finish my career here, if the club wants it.”

Verratti joined PSG in 2012, and made 22 Ligue 1 appearances last season. It has been previously suggested that it could take up to €100m (£90m) to prise him from the French giants.

