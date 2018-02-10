PSG midfielder admits Neymar and Mbappe get special privileges

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have certain privileges at the club.

The pair both arrived at PSG last summer; with Neymar arriving from Barcelona for a world record sum of €222million.

Meanwhile, Mbappe is currently on loan from Monaco, but will complete a permanent £166m move once the season is over.

The pair have transitioned into life in the French capital well with the team sitting top of Ligue 1, but Rabiot has admitted Neymar and Mbappe do get preferential treatment.

“He is necessarily someone who has some privileges. Kylian does, too,” he told L’Equipe.

“It doesn’t bother me and I don’t pay it any attention. I’m not jealous of either

“Neymar doesn’t think of himself as a star. In the dressing room, he’s a very straightforward guy.

“He could be a bit more arrogant, but that’s not the case at all.”