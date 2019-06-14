PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot has hinted that he would accept a move to Manchester United if the right offer was on the table.

Rabiot has not played for the French champions since December after telling them he would not be interested in extending his contract, which expires next month.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – but recent speculation has suggested that United and Serie A giants Juventus are the two teams in pole positon.

On Thursday evening, Rabiot was interviewed by Italian paper il Corriere dello Sport, during which he hinted that he would accept a move to a ‘great club’ like United or Juve.

“I like Italy very much,” the 24-year-old, who is currently holidaying in Tuscany, told Corriere dello Sport.

“Staying here is wonderful, you can rest and recharge your batteries. A demanding season awaits me.

“Juve came looking for me and we talked, but I can’t say anything else. I still don’t know where I’ll go. They’re a great club, where every good player would like to play.

“The same applies to them [United]. I still have to make a decision. I’m on holiday for now. You’ll know soon.”

