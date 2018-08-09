PSG, Monaco linked as Barca try to fund Pogba move with €125m sale

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic could find himself on the move this month as Barcelona look to raise the capital needed to fund a move for Paul Pogba.

Reports from the Daily Star on Wednesday claimed that United are “furious” with Raiola for trying to engineer his move out of Old Trafford, with another report, this time in The Sun, claiming Pogba will only stay at Old Trafford if they hand him a £200,000-a-week pay rise.

Now, The Times claims that Mourinho and senior United figures are becoming increasingly concerned by the actions of Raiola, fearing that he is offering Pogba around to various clubs and has been doing since the World Cup in Russia.

Of those teams, it seems Barcelona are most keen – but the likely €120million asking price is proving a sticking point.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona plan to raise the money required by offloading Rakitic, who has a €125m exit clause in his contract.

And the Catalan-based paper claims Barca have received several enquiries for the player, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco ready to make firm offers.

Rakitic was the most used player by Barca boss Ernesto Valverde last season, but at 30-years-old, the club know his value will start to dwindle in years to come and Mundo Deportivo reckon he could prove the fall guy in their attempts to recruit Pogba.

There has been some speculation in Spain suggesting Croatia star Rakitic could be sent to Old Trafford as part of their efforts to bring Pogba to Spain.

However, Rakitic’s links to the Blaugrana are understood to be strong and it seems unlikely they can negotiate that deal before the Premier League’s transfer window shuts at 5pm, Thursday, meaning a move to Ligue 1 with PSG or Monaco looks far more likely.

