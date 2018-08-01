PSG not giving up on Chelsea’s £80m star despite huge contract offer

Paris Saint-Germain will keep up their pursuit of N’Golo Kante despite Chelsea offering the midfielder a bumper new contract, according to reports.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that the Blues were set to offer him a new contract worth £290,000-a-week – that would make him the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge – in an effort to deter interest from the French club.

However, the Daily Mirror claims that PSG are still considering a move for Kante – who is reportedly valued at £80million – as they are confident their financial might would trump any offer Chelsea make the star.

Since winning the Premier League with Leicester City, Kante has gone on to become one of the best midfielders in the world and cemented that again in the summer by starring for France as they won the World Cup.

The report continues by claiming PSG will look to test Chelsea’s resolve with a huge offer.

Thomas Tuchel was asked about Kante recently but he kept his cards close to his chest over a possible move for the player.

“It is not fair and I do not like, and I do not like it if other coaches talk about situations of players who are playing for other clubs.

“So there is no comment on Kante, of course, not for the transfer window.”

