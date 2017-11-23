Fellaini to make surprise Ligue 1 move as secret talks are exposed

Marouane Fellaini will reportedly sign for Paris Saint-Germain in January after sections of the French media claimed a deal had been agreed following secret talks.

The Belgium midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to negotiate a free transfer overseas from January 1.

Fellaini, who has enjoyed a resurgence at Old Trafford this season under Jose Mourinho, has found himself a man in demand, with the likes of Arsenal, Besiktas, Galatasaray and clubs in Italy all reported to be keen on a deal for the former Everton man.

United are also hoping to persuade the player to sign a new deal at Old Trafford but that looks like an increasingly forlorn hope.

Now it’s claimed Fellaini – a £27million recruit from Everton in 2013 – has held secret talks with Ligue 1 giants PSG and has received a contract offer.

Le 10 Sport claims a salary has yet to be agreed but the Ligue 1 leaders are willing to give him a four-year deal, which for a player who is currently 30 years old, would represent an offer too good to refuse if proven true.

The report adds that PSG will offer him the bumper deal if he signs a pre-contract with them in January ahead of a free-transfer move in the summer.

Mourinho has also been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 giants, with the United boss again addressing those rumours on Wednesday.

“England is a country where I work and live, and probably will live for many years,” he said as he tried to down play talk he could be tempted to move to the French capital.