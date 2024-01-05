PSG open to West Ham swoop for talented attacking star but Moyes facing big gamble

French giants PSG are reportedly open to allowing a West Ham attacking target to move on in the January transfer window.

David Moyes is desperate to bring in a new No.9 this month as he looks to bolster a Hammers attack that has been short of goals, apart from the efforts of Jarrod Bowen.

The often-injured Michail Antonio has only scored twice in 14 outings this season, while Danny Ings is yet to find the target in 15 games.

That has led to an extensive search for a new attacker, with PSG’s Hugo Ekitike well known to be on the club’s radar – as we reported back in November.

And journalist Rudy Galetti has given an update on the club’s chase for a new forward, with Ekitike primed for a move to the Premier League.

Ekitike has not had the best of times at PSG since his £28.5million switch from Reims and has only made one Ligue 1 appearance this season.

The 21-year-old did, however, show plenty of promise during his time at Reims, netting 11 times in 28 games – showing the sort of talent that prompted PSG to splash out for his signature in the first place after an initial loan deal.

Rudy Galetti also reports that West Ham still want to sign Albania international striker Armando Broja from London rivals Chelsea.

The Hammers have extensively scouted the Blues attacker for some time and Moyes is clearly a big fan of the player.

However, Broja is getting his chances under Mauricio Pochettino and it’s unclear whether Chelsea are willing to part company with the player at this stage.

Race for Guirassy ramps up

Galaetti adds that although West Ham are also keen on Serhou Guirassy, there is fierce competition for the 27-year-old VfB Stuttgart striker.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked with Guirassy, who has had a stunning first half of the season in Stuttgart.

The Guinea international has scored a remarkable 19 goals in just 16 games this season and is one of the hottest strikers in European football.

Meanwhile, West Ham are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they host Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup third round.

