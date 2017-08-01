PSG planning grand unveiling for €222m signing Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly began their ambitious preparations for the unveiling of Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar on Monday, as the club took huge leaps towards the record-breaking signing.

In the summer of 2012, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was announced by the French club whilst on the Trocadéro at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, but according to The Guardian, they will attempt to trump that unveiling once everything is ready for the official announcement.

The Ligue 1 side are hoping to conclude a world-record fee for the player this week, somewhere in the region of £197m, which matches the release clause in Neymar’s contract.

On Monday, the 25-year-old was reported to be in China with one of his sponsors, but may soon fly to Doha to meet with PSG’s Qatari owners, and to complete a medical ahead of the move.

It is understood that the club’s owners ironed out the extraordinary contract of around £26m-a-year as long as two weeks ago.

PSG decided to move in on the Brazilian when they were made aware that the player was interested in the move, by his representatives.