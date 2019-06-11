Julian Draxler has emphatically responded to talk he could be targeted by Tottenham as a summer replacement for Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark star’s admission recent admission that he wants to “try something new” this summer was not exactly unexpected, with his form over the season not as consistent as in recent campaigns.

But with a year left on his contract, it has left Spurs with something of a dilemma, with the club looking increasingly likely to move Eriksen on if a £100m offer comes their way.

The former Ajax star has been mentioned as a target for Real Madrid and PSG, while a surprise report over the weekend tipped him up as a surprise target for Manchester United amid ongoing doubts over Paul Pogba.

And doubts over Eriksen’s future in north London has led to plenty of speculation over whom manager Mauricio Pochettino wants as his replacement. Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech has been mentioned as a £40m target and those rumours gained legs when a director of the Dutch giants confirmed the Moroccan was likely to leave in a £40m deal.

Another man who has been mentioned is PSG’s Julian Draxler, who has struggled for regular action at the Parc des Princes under Thomas Tuchel.

Despite making a total of 46 appearances this season, the player is seen as disposable by the Ligue 1 giants, who on Tuesday were tipped up as the surprise new favourites to sign Ajax sensation Matthijs De Ligt.

However, responding to the claims he could succeed Eriksen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Draxler – who has also been linked with a return to Germany with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund – was adamant where his future lies.

Speaking to Bild, Draxler: “I cannot say anything about that, because I have no intention of leaving the club. I have heard nothing from the club. I have not talked to anyone, I know nothing.”

Tottenham, meanwhile, have rejected the chance to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

