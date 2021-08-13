PSG are prepared to sanction a momentous deal that would create a truly historic front-line after a realisation over Kylian Mbappe’s future began to set in, per a report.

The greatest beneficiaries of Barcelona’s financial woes have so far turned out to be PSG. With the Spanish giants in turmoil, a contract to keep global icon Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou could not be ratified.

Financing major deals is not something PSG are currently struggling with. And as such, the Qatari-backed club quickly pulled off a major coup when bringing Messi to Ligue 1.

A forward line consisting of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is truly one to behold. However, fans may only get to see that trio play together for a single season.

Mbappe has just 12 months remaining on his current deal and has shown no signs of being willing to extend his stay.

Real Madrid have been frequently touted as his next destination. They too are struggling financially, but the absence of a transfer fee next summer will help smoothen the process.

Now, per the Daily Mail (citing Spanish outlet AS), it is beginning to dawn on PSG that Mbappe’s future lays away from Paris.

While it’s acknowledged they are ‘unwilling’ to sanction a sale this summer, they now ‘believe’ he will not sign a new deal.

Should Mbappe depart, PSG will reportedly turn their attention to landing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend, 36, will also be a free agent when his contract at Juventus expires next summer.

The debate has raged as to whether he or Messi is the greatest player of all time. Nevertheless, they are universally accepted to be the two greatest of this generation, and PSG harbour genuine ambitions of lining them up in the same side in 2022.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is described as being ‘aware of everything’ regarding future Ronaldo moves. Furthermore, it’s claimed he would have ‘extra motivation’ to help pedal the move.

Pochettino reveals Messi debut concerns

Meanwhile, PSG will not rush Messi into action following his signing from Barcelona earlier this week.

Mauricio Pochettino said in a press conference: “As for when we might see Leo Messi, it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

“We will take it step by step. Get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit.”

Messi trained with his PSG team-mates as they prepared for their first home game of the season.

But the 34-year-old has not played any football since winning the Copa America. That was his first international trophy with Argentina, in July.

Pochettino also said: “The priority is that he is ok. Feels good and when he is in the best condition he can play. I want to have the best players like any coach. Everyone knows that Messi is one of the best in the world.”

