PSG plot shock Man Utd raid if superstar signing ejects trusted performer

PSG are weighing up a surprise move for a Man Utd veteran as the ramifications of their free agent splurge come to light, per a report.

The French giants oversaw a remarkable transfer window headlined by the free agent acquisition of Lionel Messi. The Argentine was not the only superstar to arrive via that route, however. Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma were all acquired in deals that did not require a fee.

But per Caught Offside, the consequences of such an elite crop of signings are beginning to emerge.

One potential flash point comes between the sticks. Keylor Navas has rarely put a foot wrong since swapping Real Madrid for PSG in 2019. In fact, the Costa Rican has remained the No. 1 choice thus far this season despite Donnarumma’s arrival.

However, the writing is on the wall and that situation will change sooner or later. As such and citing Spanish outlet Todofichajes, Caught Offside reveal Navas could move on if unwilling to accept a bench role.

If that scenario unfolds, it’s claimed PSG would consider swooping for Man Utd veteran David de Gea.

The Spaniard, 30, has been in fine form this season amid Dean Henderson’s continued recovery after contracting Covid-19.

But like Navas, De Gea is under pressure from a younger goalkeeper. Dean Henderson was entrusted with the gloves towards the back end of last season in the league and there has been little to suggest he won’t become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term stopper.

It’s claimed a ‘€20m’ bid therefore ‘might do the trick’ in convincing De Gea to leave Old Trafford. Still a fine performer despite struggling to reach the levels he achieved earlier in his career, De Gea would be a superb back-up in Paris.

Though one obvious question is not addressed in the article – would De Gea move if not guaranteed regular game-time?

A switch in that regard would appear to be a sideways one. Nevertheless, if the Spaniard was willing to move and an offer did arrive, Man Utd would be handed a difficult decision to make.

De Gea is the second highest earner at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Furthermore, his market value will only decrease over time given his age. He is also in the final two years of his contract, though Man Utd retain the option to trigger a third.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has given a glowing endorsement to Manchester United over midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni, having played alongside the Monaco star on France duty this past week.

The talented 21-year-old made his full senior debut for France last week and ended up featuring in all three of their recent World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland.

Reports this week claimed that Chelsea are keen on landing the player in 2022. United actually made enquiries to sign the player in the last window, but he ended up staying at Monaco.

Pogba, though, had nothing but praise for the young midfielder. Indeed, he is looking to playing with him more – which could end up being for club and country.

When asked to give his verdict on Tchouameni, Pogba told RTL, as quoted by Metro: “Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man.

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality. We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

