PSG prepare huge Man City, Newcastle raids as Fabrizio Romano confirms extravagant plans to make light of Kylian Mbappe exit

Following news Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG at season’s end, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the French side’s transfer response and blockbuster raids on Manchester City and Newcastle are both possible.

Mbappe has officially informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as well as club teammates of his intention to leave the French giant as a free agent at season’s end. Mbappe’s current deal in Paris does contain an option for an extra 12 months, though it’s at the player’s discretion and not the club’s. As such, Mbappe will not be sticking around for the final year.

That means arguably the world’s best player will now change clubs without a transfer fee having to be paid. Real Madrid are the odds-on favourite to sign Mbappe despite their contract offer being worth less than what Mbappe currently earns at PSG.

Stunning moves to Arsenal or Liverpool have both been touted. However, the common consensus is Mbappe will wind up at the Bernabeu when all is said and done.

Mbappe’s exit will leave a huge hole in Paris and according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the club will attempt to sign a direct replacement.

On that front, moves for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or AC Milan’s Rafael Leao have both been mentioned.

Elsewhere, today’s Euro Paper Talk brought news of PSG sizing up a Liverpool forward to fill the Mbappe void.

But according to Romano, signing a replacement for Mbappe is not the only major move in PSG’s sights.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “There will be at least three big signings this summer.

“A top player to replace Kylian upfront of course; but also a top midfielder and a top talented centre back will join PSG.”

Midfield deal takes PSG to Man City or Newcastle

PSG never lack for funds in the market, though Mbappe’s exit will ensure they can spend big in multiple positions.

Indeed, aside from ridding their books of his mammoth salary, PSG will also be exempt from paying Mbappe a reported loyalty bonus worth €80m.

With cash to splash, French outlet L’Equipe have listed two names who could be signed to add stardust in central midfield.

L’Equipe name Man City’s Bernardo Silva and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as players in PSG’s sights.

Both can be signed via release clauses, though Silva’s is far more modest. The Portuguese playmaker, 29, saw a release clause worth £50m inserted into the new contract he signed at the Etihad last August.

Guimaraes’ release clause is worth £100m and like Silva’s, was inserted when he penned fresh terms with the Magpies in October.

It stands to reason PSG would sign one and not both of the midfield superstars, though for the time being there’s no indication who they prefer.

Indeed, L’Equipe state PSG ‘adore’ Guimaraes who they hold long-standing regrets over not signing when the Brazilian left Lyon for Newcastle at the beginning of 2022.

Allowing a Ligue 1-based player to slip through their fingers has irked PSG ever since.

Elsewhere, PSG are also long-term admirers of Silva and the report states the City ace would be open to changing clubs at season’s end.

The fact both players have release clauses in their respective deals means the power will effectively be taken out of Man City and Newcastle’s hands if PSG are willing to pay full price.

Other midfielders reportedly on PSG’s radar include Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich.