PSG prepare insane €250m bid to sign Barcelona phenom, as world record offer prompts instant response

PSG are fully prepared to break the world transfer record by paying €250m to sign generational star Lamine Yamal, and Barcelona have not hesitated when making a quick decision on whether to accept or reject, according to a report.

Lamine Yamal is widely regarded as one of the greatest talents Spanish football has ever produced. That is quite the statement given the calibre of player the country has developed, though reflects just how high those within the game believe Yamal can soar.

Despite being just 16 years of age, Yamal is already a regular starter for both club and country.

Yamal wasted little time punting Raphinha out of the starting line-up and making the right wing berth his own last season.

For Spain, Yamal forms one half of a deadly one-two punch on the wings, with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams operating on the left flank.

With Kylian Mbappe soon to arrive at bitter rivals Real Madrid, the feeling in Barcelona is Yamal can be their answer to the French megastar in the years to come.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, Mbappe’s former club PSG aim to fill the void he’s leaving by signing Yamal.

HAVE YOU SEEN: FIVE players Hansi Flick could target for reunions at Barcelona

PSG prep world record Lamina Yamal offer

It’s stated PSG have already seen a colossal €200m bid for Yamal turned down in the past.

With Mbappe now leaving, the Ligue 1 powerhouse are ready to up the ante by bidding a quarter of a billion euros.

A €250m transfer fee would obliterate the world record for football’s most expensive ever move.

The current record remains Neymar’s €222m move in 2017 that ironically, involved Barcelona and PSG.

Barcelona’s financial woes have been well documented and the chance to recoup such a mammoth sum has obvious appeal.

DON’T MISS: 10 players who could follow Kylian Mbappe away from PSG this summer

Barcelona’s instant decision

Yet according to the report, Yamal is rated so highly in Catalonia that not only will they not accept PSG’s bid, but they won’t sell the winger for any price.

Yamal is under contract to Barcelona until 2026 and his current deal contains a one billion euros release clause.

The player is in line to sign a new contract when he turns 18 in two years’ time that is expected to come with a giant salary increase that will better reflect his growing status within the game.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Barcelona first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents