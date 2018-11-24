PSG prepare take-it-or-leave-it offer for Liverpool-linked midfield star

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a final offer to convince a Liverpool and Barcelona target to stay at the club, a report claims.

The Reds and their title rivals Manchester City have been linked with 23-year-old Adrien Rabiot, but his future seems to come down to a simple choice: stay at PSG, or move to Barcelona.

Rabiot is free to sign a pre-contract agreement in less than six weeks but Sport is claiming PSG will have one final crack this week at persuading the France international to stay in Paris.

They claim a ‘succulent offer’ is on the table for Rabiot to consider and that PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi will personally attempt to convince the ex-Man City schoolboy to reject Barca’s overtures. Rabiot is apparently keeping everyone guessing and both clubs believe his decision could go either way.

PSG have also made him several contract offers in order to keep him in the French capital but did appear resigned to losing him in a cut-price January deal.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo recently claimed the central midfielder had received a “very powerful offer” from Liverpool and was considering a move to Anfield.