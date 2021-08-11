PSG president chides Mbappe at Messi unveiling; Ronaldinho weighs in

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted Kylian Mbappe can have “no excuse” about committing his future to the club after signing Lionel Messi, while Ronaldinho weighed in on the blockbuster move.

Messi’s stay at the Camp Nou came to an end after 21 years after the club’s financial woes were laid bare. The icon will play his football with PSG next season and beyond after penning a two-year deal with an option for a further 12 months.

“I am very happy. You all know about my exit from Barcelona and it has been a very hard moment after so many years. It was a difficult change after so long a time,” he told a press conference at the Parc de Princes in the French capital.

“But the moment I arrived here I felt very happy and I really want to begin the training sessions, I want it to be quick.

“My only will now is to begin the training sessions. I want to work with the staff and team-mates and begin this new moment of my life.

“I’ve this will to play, I am really impatient. I still want to win, as I did the first moment of my career.

“I feel this club is ready to fight for all the trophies. This is my goal, I want to keep growing and keep winning titles and that is why I came to this club. I really hope we can make it happen.”

Messi admits he has considered the prospect of having to face Barcelona if PSG are drawn against them in the Champions League.

“Barcelona is my home, I have been there since I was a kid and I’ve lived so many things there,” the Argentina international said.

“I don’t know if we are going to face each other – it would be very nice to go back to Barcelona. It will be very strange to play at home there in Barcelona with another shirt but it can happen and we will see.”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Messi also reiterated his desire to be successful with his new club. I love to win, I want to have important goals. I know that my goals and PSG’s goals are the same and want to be bigger and bigger,” he added.

“What I can say today is that I have the same will and same enthusiasm as when I was a kid. I still feel like this kid. I will give my best to achieve these goals.”

Mbappe has “no excuse” over PSG future

Al-Khelaifi believes the arrival of Messi will be decisive in keeping 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe, whose contract expires next year.

“He wanted a competitive team and I think we have the most competitive in the world so there is no excuse for him now, he can’t do anything else but stay,” added the president, who defended the club’s spending.

“What you as a media need to focus is not only the negative side but the positive side he will bring to the club. We checked with our financial people and knew that we could sign him.

“Through it all we look at Financial Fair Play and always we will fulfil Financial Fair Play regulations.”

Former PSG and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho gave his thoughts on Messi’s move on social media. The Brazilian also played for both clubs, though in the opposite order to which Messi is taking.

“It’s a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!!!” said Ronaldinho on Twitter.

“I’m also very happy with my partner Sergio Ramos on the team and a super cast, I’m smelling Champions huh hahaha.”

READ MORE: PSG put 10 players up for sale to fund Lionel Messi transfer