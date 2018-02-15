PSG president makes bold Neymar claim amid Real Madrid links

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that Neymar will not leave for Real Madrid in the summer despite constant links.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Paris St Germain 3-1 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Wednesday night.

The French side took the lead through Adrien Rabiot but Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time.

The Portugal forward then put the hosts ahead with seven minutes left before left-back Marcelo’s close-range finish gave the holders a two-goal cushion to take to Paris.

Neymar caused a stir after the final whistle however, with fans noticing that the Brazil star did not stick around to shake hands with his team-mates nor the Real Madrid players, instead heading straight down the tunnel.

Reports have linked the former Barcelona man with a move to Real, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that a move will have to wait until 2019.

However, Neymar insisted after the game that he is happy at PSG, where he is contracted until 2022.

“I have a contract with PSG. I am happy with my team-mates and I only think about my story here,” he told reporters, via Sport.

Meanwhile, PSG president Al-Khelaifi told beIN SPORTS : “Of course, 100 per cent Neymar will be a PSG player next year.”