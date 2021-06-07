PSG president rages, as Tottenham, Pochettino hopes hit rock bottom

The search for a new Tottenham manager has suffered yet another blow after PSG’s president hit out at the stories linking Mauricio Pochettino with a return.

Tottenham are set to embark on one of their most critical summers in recent memory. Where star striker Harry Kane will be playing his football next season remains unclear. Despite Son Heung-min’s staunch riposte, reports have continued to link Kane with a blockbuster move to top six rivals.

Off the pitch, Tottenham still remain in search of an elite candidate to fill the vacant managerial role.

Antonio Conte and Pochettino appeared to be the frontrunners. Indeed, the former seemed close to joining in conjunction with fellow Italian Fabio Paratici filling the role of Sporting Director.

Talks with Conte ultimately broke down, leading the spotlight to fall on their former manager Pochettino once more.

A report last week indicated Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy was still in talks with the Argentine even while negotiating with Conte.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has seemingly heard enough talk. In a lengthy interview with French outlet L’Equipe (via SportWitness), Al-Khelaifi has poured cold water on the prospects of a Pochettino return and has claimed the whole situation is simply “not right.”

“Look, at the end of the season I had two meetings with Pochettino, each of them were three hours each time,” he said.

June 7 Transfer Chatter - Laporte to Barcelona, Wijnaldum deal cools and Aston Villa keen on Ward-Prowse Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte but are refusing to offer Gini Wijnaldum an improved offer, while Aston Villa are set to make a move for James Ward-Prowse.

“He never told me he wanted to leave. He never had an attitude that made it seem like he wanted to leave.

“It is quite the opposite. He was totally involved in the subjects: the club, the structure, the organisation, what he needs for next season… He talks almost every day with Leonardo (sports director of PSG) about the transfer window, players, etc.

“This situation really upsets me, it’s not right.

“He’s been there since January, he still has two years on the contract, he’s our coach. For him, as for Mbappé, people are trying to disturb us.”

Paratici appointment to pay immediate dividends?

Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as the Premier League club look to strengthen in defence, according to a report.

Even though Conte is unlikely to sign up now, Spurs do seem to be close to appointing ex-Juventus man Paratici as their sporting director. Hence, that could be behind the links from Tuttomercatoweb,

The report does not give much away about Juventus’ stance. They would presumably rather keep Bonucci, unless they are ready to freshen things up. In that event, it would remain to be seen how much their asking price would be.

But given Bonucci’s age, he is unlikely to be too expensive, so it could come down to whether Tottenham can tempt him away on a personal level.

READ MORE: Tottenham players should take blame for Mourinho axe, says star