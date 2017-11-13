PSG put quartet up for sale amid €75m threat over FFP

Paris Saint-Germain have put four players up for sale in January after being told they must balance the books or face a heavy fine from UEFA.

The ambitious Ligue 1 giants spent some serious money this summer after splashing out €222million on Neymar, with a further €175m allocated for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe, who joined from Monaco in an initial loan.

But their huge outlay could come at a cost, with UEFA warning the club they’ll face a hefty fine over Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations unless they balance the books.

It’s claimed the club must raise a minimum of €75million (£66m) by June 30 to avoid sanctions, while the figure would go up should the club sign anyone during the January transfer window.

However, outgoings rather than incomings look far more likely and L’Equipe claims the Ligue 1 table-toppers have responded by circulating the names of Hatem Ben Arfa, Javier Pastore, Lucas Moura and Angel Di Maria to a plethora of sides.

Ben Arfa has been strongly linked with a move to Leicester, with new boss Claude Puel favourites ahead of the player’s former side Newcastle to sign the ex-Nice talent.

Pastore, meanwhile, appears destined to move to Serie A, with the Argentine wanted by both AC Milan and Inter.

Di Maria came close to signing for Barcelona back in the summer and a move to the Nou Camp could still come to fruition, although a move to China also remains a possibility.

Lucas Moura is more interesting to English sides, however, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham all having been linked with an interest in the attack-minded Brazilian.

Moura is rated in the £30million bracket and looks to be the biggest loser of PSG’s decision to splash serious money on their attacking line-up this summer. However, his talent remains clear and he is one player who could be subject of plenty of interest when the transfer window reopens.