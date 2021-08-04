PSG eye Raiola ‘trick’ to deflect big new Man Utd, Pogba transfer demand

Reports in France have claimed that Manchester United are demanding an increased transfer fee for Paul Pogba should he leave this summer.

The France international could yet make one of the headlines of the current window by leaving United. While manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he is in talks over a new deal, he has reportedly rejected an offer. But with less than a year left on Pogba’s contract, time is running out to make a decision.

If United fail to tie him down to a new contract, they would want to sell this summer to avoid him leaving for free.

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as the likeliest suitors so far. Despite Real Madrid and Juventus holding an interest, the pair cannot afford the 28-year-old.

Earlier reports from the Daily Mirror said that United would demand £50million for Pogba. However, PSG only reportedly want to pay £45million.

According to the latest from Le Parisien, though, the Red Devils want at least £63million and would prefer closer to £85million.

PSG are reportedly ready to bid £42million, which would not tempt the Premier League giants into selling.

However, in a fresh story, the Daily Mirror adds that PSG have a ‘trick’ up their sleeve, to use Pogba’s influential agent Mino Raiola to help aid their transfer search.

Raiola already has several clients in the French capital.

He works with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who recently moved to PSG from AC Milan.

Furthermore, Alphonse Areola and midfielder Marco Verratti are clients, as is Moise Kean. The striker spent last season on loan at PSG from Everton and could move back there permanently.

PSG eye Pogba transfer

As such, the French club reportedly feel confident of doing a deal for Pogba using Raiola.

He could force United to lower their price demands, which could spark a decision from the Old Trafford side.

Pogba headed into the summer transfer window off the back of one of his strongest seasons for his club.

He also starred for France at Euro 2020.

United have reportedly made a new midfielder a priority before the window closes on August 31.