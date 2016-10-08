PSG ‘ready huge Coutinho offer’; star offered as part of deal

Paris Saint-Germain are refusing to back down in their pursuit of Liverpool star Phillipe Coutinho, according to reports in the French media.

The French giants – owned by wealthy Qatar Sports Investments – have reportedly made the Brazilian their number one target and will launch a money-no-object bid for the player in January, claims Le 10 Sport.

And further reports in France suggest PSG boss Unai Emery will offer the Reds Brazilian winger Lucas Moura – a previous target for Liverpool – as a sweetener in any deal for Coutinho.

Moura has also been mentioned as a target for Manchester United, with the player so far failing to convince Emery, who was appointed as PSG coach in succession to Laurent Blanc over the summer.

A deal for Moura could be of potential interest to Liverpool, though the Reds will be loathe to lose Coutinho. The Brazilian has been one of the standout performers for the Reds this season with the club flying high under Jurgen Klopp, who on Saturday celebrates a year in charge of the club.

Coutinho shone for the German boss last term too, winning Liverpool’s Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year at the end of season awards.

His displays prompted PSG to make a bid for the 24-year-old in the summer although the Reds swiftly rejected their £22.5m approach.

Coutinho’s current contract with the Merseyside outfit runs until 2020 and the player has spoken warmly about playing for the club under Klopp.

Speaking in June, Coutinho said: “I am grateful for everything Liverpool has done for me.

“Am I happy there working under Klopp? It’s clear, he’s great.”

Klopp’s Coutinho headache

The player has this season emerged as a regular in the Brazil squad such has been his fine form, but his participation in a forthcoming international presents Klopp with a tricky selection poser ahead of Monday week’s clash against Manchester United at Anfield.