PSG ready to swoop for Everton man in Kylian Mbappe contingency plan

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly lining up a move for Everton striker Richarlison as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman is said to have turned down the offer of a new contract at the Parcs Des Princes, with Real Madrid standing by to swoop. The LaLiga giants could pay a significant fee this summer to get their man or wait a year and get Mbappe for nothing with his contract expires.

RMC Sport are certain that Mbappe will definitely quit Paris and state that Richarlison is his preferred replacement.

Indeed, the report adds that the Ligue 1 side have already made contact with the striker’s representatives.

The Brazilian, who scored five goals in Brazil’s gold medal-winning Olympic Games, has no buyout clause in his current contract. That deal runs out in 2024, meaning the Toffees hold all the aces over the fee for the player.

Richarlison was signed by Marco Silva from Watford in the summer of 2018 for £35million and has scored 43 goals in 123 games on Merseyside.

If he did arrive in Paris it would complete a remarkable summer window for PSG, even if Mbappe moves on. Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma all arrived on free transfers, while signing Achraf Hakimi was brought in from Inter Milan for £54million.

Pochettinho confident of Mbappe stay, for now

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino currently insists that he is happy with the situation and is convinced Mbappe will remain and give his all for the team this season.

“Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don’t see him being anywhere else this season. This period is part of football,” Pochettino said of the transfer window.

“Lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don’t.

“The only conversations I have with Kylian are about football. He has a year left on his contract, if he doesn’t renew it. We are happy with him and from what I see he is happy with us too.”

