PSG ready to announce €200m capture of Monaco star Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain are getting ready to announce the signing of Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain.

The 18-year-old is set to join their Ligue 1 rivals for a fee of €200m, while according to the report from Mundo Deportivo the player himself will earn €18m-a-season for five years.

He becomes the latest big-name player to move to Paris this summer, joining Brazilian superstar and world-record signing Neymar, who arrived from Barcelona.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim left Mbappe out of last night’s team that won 1-0 at Metz and in the process became the first team to win 15 consecutive matches in the French top flight.

The report claims an announcement is imminent stating that the teenager has become the newest addition to Unai Emery’s squad as they aim to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown.

Mbappe’s arrival could spell bad news for Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler, with the Parisiens now needing to raise funds in order to comply with FIFA Financial Fair-Play regulations.