PSG ready to pay £10m pre-contract bonus to land Arsenal star

PSG star Dani Alves has welcomed the possibility of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez moving to the French capital in the new year.

The Gunners ace will be out of contract next summer and is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club from January of next year.

Manchester City tried to push through a deadline day deal for 28-year-old but Pep Guardiola missed out on his top transfer target after the Gunners failed to land Thomas Lemar as Sanchez’s replacement at The Emirates.

PSG, however, are now ready to go toe-to-toe with City to bring in the Chile forward and are prepared to offer the former Barcelona star a £10million bonus if he signs a pre-contract with them, according to the Daily Express.

The French giants are also believed to be ready to sell striker Edinson Cavani to make room for Sanchez, who would be welcomed with open arms, according to Alves.

After Brazil’s 3-0 win over Chile this week, Alves said: “He is wanted by many teams. It would be good if he came with us.

“I will always appreciate him. I want what is best for him wherever he goes.”

Alves added: “I don’t want to speak much [about Sanchez] because I know how tough it is and also because I don’t want for people to interpret things in a way that would have put my professionalism in doubt.”