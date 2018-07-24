PSG ready to pounce if Tottenham star gets cold feet over new contract

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to target Tottenham centre-back Jan Vertonghen as he decides on his future at the club, according to reports.

Vertonghen is entering the final year of his contract at Spurs with the club keen to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

The Times claim that Tottenham have offered the 31-year-old a new deal at White Hart Lane with Toby Alderweireld’s future also up in the air.

Alderweireld started just 20 games in all competitions – 13 times in the Premier League – due to a combination of injuries and Mauricio Pochettino’s favouring of Davinson Sanchez alongside Vertonghen.

It is thought that the continued uncertainty over Alderweireld’s future, with his contract expiring in summer 2019, contributed to his exile.

Alderweireld is understood to be holding Spurs to ransom over a potential new contract and Vertonghen could follow suit.

Tottenham are yet to sign a new player this summer with the transfer window for Premier League clubs slamming shut on August 9.

And PSG, whose transfer window stays open for three weeks after, could look to take advantage of any delay in an agreement, according to the Times.

The French club will reportedly pounce if Vertonghen gets cold feet over a new deal with any transfer after the August 9 deadline leaving Tottenham very short at the back.

The loss of Vertonghen and Alderweireld would mean Eric Dier would have to be drafted in as a centre-back alongside Sanchez with Juan Foyth, 20, the only other first-team player in that position.

