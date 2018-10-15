PSG ready to swoop as Man Utd star continues delay in signing new deal

PSG are reportedly ready to swoop as David de Gea is said to be in no hurry to sign his new contract at Manchester United.

De Gea is one of 11 United players whose contract expires in the summer, and although he is willing to renew the Spain star is said to be waiting to see how things pan out with other United stars before committing his future to the club again.

A difficult start to the new season currently sees United sitting 8th in the Premier League table, having already lost to Brighton, Tottenham and West Ham while they were also embarrassed by Derby in the League Cup.

The Red Devils did bounce back by overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Newcastle 3-2 last time out but there are still major doubts over the future of Jose Mourinho, leading De Gea to bide his time before putting pen to paper.

And the report in the Daily Mail claims that PSG are closely monitoring De Gea’s situation with a view to swooping for the 27-year-old if it looks like he may snub United.

Monday’s reports are in stark contrast to those from the MEN over the weekend, where they claimed that De Gea and United were close to finalising terms on the new contract.

De Gea’s compatriots Juan Mata and Ander Herrera are also considering their options ahead of the expiry of their deals at the end of the season.

Mata is awaiting a new offer from United but has interest from Spain, while Herrera has a contract offer although it is said to be below what he expected.

The other United players whose contracts run out in the summer are Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Matteo Darmian.

