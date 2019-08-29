PSG respond to Barcelona’s Neymar offer after ‘intense negotiations’

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly rejected Barcelona’s offer for Neymar ‘following two days of intense negotiations’.

Although the exact offer from Barca remains unclear at this stage, El Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalan giants offered the permanent transfers of Ivan Rakitic and Jean-Clair Todibo, plus a one-year loan deal for Ousmane Dembele alongside €130m.

However, RMC Sport claims that the incredible deal has, somewhat surprisingly, been turned down by the French side.

The Brazilian star been heavily linked with a return to the Nou Camp this summer, with an exit from PSG appearing more and more likely after Neymar made it clear he wanted to move on.

It is claimed that any money included in the deal would need to be mandatory and without clauses, although a swap deal of players has not yet been fully ruled out.

Other reports have previously stated that Real Madrid ‘are in a better position’ than bitter rivals Barca to sign the player.

The 27-year-old has been continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure for €222m to PSG in the summer of 2017.