PSG to get revenge on Real Madrid with ‘astronomical’ bid for world-class star after Kylian Mbappe exit

Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to get one back on Real Madrid for the signing of Kylian Mbappe by finalising a stunning move for Vinicius Junior, according to shock reports.

After failing to land Mbappe on several occasions in the past, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has finally made the France captain his latest ‘Galactico’. On June 3, Madrid announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Mbappe on a five-year contract.

The deadly forward has picked up an incredible £128million signing-on fee, which Madrid were able to afford as Mbappe had run down his PSG deal.

Mbappe will now try to emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo by starring at the Bernabeu, and his close PSG ally Achraf Hakimi has been tipped to follow him to the Spanish capital.

It remains to be seen whether Hakimi will secure such a move, but what is clear is that PSG are not happy at all about Mbappe’s exit.

According to bombshell reports in Spain, PSG hope to cause Madrid some of their own misery by taking Vinicius to France.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is supposedly ready to send Madrid a ‘super offer’ for the electric winger. That will coincide with an ‘astronomical’ contract proposal, which will be sent Vinicius’ entourage.

The reports admit that it will be extremely tough to prise Vinicius out of Madrid, as Perez views the Brazil ace as being one of the best players in the world and certainly does not want to see him leave.

Real Madrid news: PSG plot massive raid

But PSG want to give Vinicius some serious thinking to do and offer him the chance to become their talisman, which he might no longer be at Madrid now Mbappe has arrived.

There is no mention of the exact fees involved, although PSG will likely have to break the world transfer record again to add Vinicius to their ranks.

PSG obliterated the existing record when they paid Barcelona a colossal £200m for Neymar back in August 2017.

Should Vinicius go through with a shock exit from Madrid, then he will leave the La Liga giants with a record of 83 goals and 75 assists in 264 games.

The tricky 23-year-old has helped Madrid win a host of trophies, including two Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two FIFA Club World Cups.

