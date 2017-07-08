PSG see second bid for Man Utd, Man City target rejected

Monaco are determined to ensure they receive their maximum valuation of Fabinho after reports in France claimed they had rejected an improved bid by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian player is a man in demand this summer after a stand-out season for Monaco, which saw the Principality side wrestle the Ligue 1 title from their big-spending rivals.

But PSG could yet have the last laugh and, having seen a €40million bid for the player rejected last month, the club has returned with a second bid.

However, according to France Football journalist, Nabil Djellit, Monaco have again rebuffed their second proposal, believed to be €45million.

Monaco reportedly value the player at €50million and are determined not to sell him for any less this summer.

The player has also been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City this summer, and Jose Mourinho’s side could yet reignite their interest in the versatile Brazilian given their struggles to secure the signing of Nemanja Matic.

Saturday’s Paper Talk suggested Mourinho could try again for Tottenham’s Eric Dier, but Fabinho could yet prove a more obtainable target for United.

And while the player’s father admitted their admiration for Mourinho, he gave Pep Guardiola hope of a deal should the City boss follow up on his initial interest.

“We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal … We have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn’t go any further,” Fabinho’s father told Telefoot recently.

“We like Manchester United and the work of Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City.”