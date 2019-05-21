Paris St-Germain have sent a defiant message to Kylian Mbappe’s suitors, including Manchester United, over the striker’s future in France.

The World Cup winner won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award on Sunday and hinted in his acceptance speech about “a new project elsewhere”.

And when asked to clarify the comments, the 20-year-old said: “I said what I had to say.”

However, PSG have responded by saying that the club’s “shared history [with Mbappe] will continue next season”, adding that “very strong links unite the club and Mbappe”, who signed from Monaco in 2017.

Having initially moved to Paris on a season-long loan, the deal was made permanent for a fee of around £166m, making him the second most expensive player in history behind PSG team-mate Neymar.

Mbappe has scored 59 goals in 86 games for PSG, winning two league titles and one French Cup, although they were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by United.

Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s links to the player, come as United look to rebuild their squad ahead of next season after a disastrous campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

With Romelu Lukaku being tipped to move on, the Red Devils are after a marquee name to lead their attack – although a big-money swoop for Mbappe now looks increasingly unlikely.

