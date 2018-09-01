Paris Saint-Germain pulled out of a deadline-day move for Danny Rose after Tottenham reportedly demanded €35million for the England man.

French outlet Le10 Sport have reported that Rose was in advanced talks with the Ligue 1 champions, but ultimately PSG did not want to agree to the price tag laid down by Daniel Levy.

The prospective deal for the England left-back, who was a long-term target for Man Utd, was a loan with an option to buy the player for €35million.

Instead PSG completed the signing of left-back Juan Bernat from Bayern Munich for just €15 million – the maximum amount sporting director Antero Henrique had set aside o fill the left-back role.

Bernat, 25, signed a three-year contract until 2021 after the clubs agreed a transfer before yesterday’s deadline.

“Juan Bernat requested permission to be released from his contract and accept the offer from Paris Saint-Germain. We granted this request and also reached agreement with PSG in very constructive talks,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said.

Rose revealed this week he was expecting to still be at Tottenham after the closure of Friday’s European transfer window.

Rose’s future has been the subject of constant speculation this summer as he was a player Mauricio Pochettino was ready to let go, with recent reports linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

His time at Spurs looked done after not featuring in the first two games of the season, until Pochettino surprisingly picked him in Monday’s landmark 3-0 win at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old, who went to the World Cup with England, admitted his shock at getting the shirt at Old Trafford but thanked Pochettino and is ready to make use of his fresh start.

“The manager has spoken to us all a couple of weeks ago and said everybody starts from zero,” Rose said.

“We all have to start again trying to impress him and that’s great. We all go again.

“I’m good. I’m not listening to the speculation about my future.

“If I’m here past Friday, which I’m expecting to be, which will be great, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve at the end of the season.”