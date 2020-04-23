PSG are so determined not to lose Kylian Mbappe this summer that they have been bizarrely tipped to let him run his contract down and leave on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but regularly the subject of transfer speculation amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool back three summers ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.



“Buying this calibre of player is difficult,” said Klopp. “I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappe from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

“OK, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign him. What a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance. Sorry for killing that story.”

However, Real Madrid continue to be strongly linked with his signature and it’s reported they are willing to go large this summer in a bid to lure him to the Bernabeu and convince PSG to sell.

But the Spanish giants’ very public courting of Mbappe has angered officials at the Ligue 1 giants and they are so determined to keep him out of Real’s clutches this summer that they will consider allowing him to run down his contract.

That’s according to AS, who bizarrely believe PSG won’t put pressure on the former Monaco man over his next deal and will take the chance on him leaving for free in summer 2022 when his current arrangement expires.

As per the report, that is a more preferred option than seeing him prised away by the Spanish giants now.

Earlier this season, PSG sporting director Leonardo gave an insight into their anger at Real Madrid’s constant efforts to turn the player’s head.

Leonardo admitted it was frustrating to see Mbappe linked with Madrid, and appeared to be growing frustrated with Zinedine Zidane’s constant attempts to tempt Mbappe to Los Blancos.

“Honestly, it bothers a little, it bothers. This is not the time to talk about dreams and all that. Stop it,” he said.

“Mbappe is very important to us and this is not the time to destabilize it. He is the best young French player, world champion, one of the best in the world.

“This is not the time to touch it and destabilize it. It is time to stop. He has two and a half years of contract with us.”

And the Daily Express suggests it is Liverpool who could be the chief beneficators by the Ligue 1 side’s sudden change in stance.

Were it to come to a straight bidding war between Real and Liverpool then there would be no question that the Spanish giants would emerge victors.

However, the chance of landing the player on a free transfer would give Jurgen Klopp’s side more than a fighting chance, especially given the player’s comments earlier this year.

“What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing,” Mbappe, speaking in January, told BBC Sport.

“They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again’.

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win.

“Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it’s a very good team with a very good manager.”

Mbappe on PSG future

Of course Mbappe has shown no indication he is looking to leave the Parc des Princes and the Ligue 1 giants would have no hesitation in pinning him down to a new deal were he to show a willingness to sign.

Indeed, AS admits that PSG hope their more relaxed approach over his current deal could yet work in their favour.

Anyone get the feeling the initial report has gotten itself tied in knots and the chances of Mbappe leaving PSG on a free in two years time are slim to none!?

Discussing his future in France, Mbappe said recently: “Now I’m with PSG and I’m 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it’s not good to talk about [my future].

“I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I’m a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game.”

