PSG star believes Liverpool’s front three are the best in the world

Paris Saint-Germain keeper Gianluigi Buffon believes the Liverpool front three he will face tonight are the best in world football.

The 40-year-old stopper, who only signed for PSG in the summer, knows just how difficult it will be for PSG to keep Jurgen Klopp’s front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah at bay in the Parc des Princes.

Brazilian Firmino scored a stoppage-time winner in the reverse fixture at Anfield on September as Liverpool won 3-2 and a repeat of that result will almost guarantee their progress into the last 16.

Buffon though is well aware just how good Liverpool’s three forwards are says it’s harder to think of a better trio in the world.

“Liverpool have a very strong team – but I do especially look at their front players,” the Italian told the Daily Mirror.

“With Salah, Mane, and Firmino they have so much pace, so much creativity, and of course they are all big goal threats.

“Throughout my career I have always wanted to test myself against the best — and at the moment you really can’t think of any teams in Europe who have a better front three than Liverpool.”

Former Juventus keeper Buffon has never won the Champions League and he has admitted he is dreaming of a romantic finale to his 23-year career.

“This season, I see the favourites for the Champions League as Barcelona, Juventus, and Manchester City. Liverpool as well have a big chance and you can never forget about Real Madrid,” added Buffon.

“Of course it is still a dream of mine to win the Champions League – last season I thought would be my last chance but now I have another one.”