PSG star coy on Newcastle links as teammate expresses angst

PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is keeping his cards close to his chest amid claims he is wanted by Newcastle in the January transfer window.

The former France U21 star has emerged as PSG’s No 1 goalkeeper this season having spent last year on loan at Villarreal, and has been in talks over a new deal with Unai Emery’s side.

Areola’s current deal expires in the summer of 2019 and the 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park in the January transfer window.



Asked about his future, the Frenchman told Le 10 Sport: “My extension? At the moment, I have to objectives to reach, and when the moment comes we’ll talk about it.”



However, despite currently having the edge over Kevin Trapp, the keeper is not necessarily seen as a long-term No 1, with the big-spending Parisians rumoured to be seeking a big-name to stand between their sticks.



Still, he is currently ahead of German Kevin Trapp, who has recently complained his inactivity could impact on his hopes of going to Russia 2018.

“As far as the World Cup is concerned, I absolutely have to be playing,” Trapp recently told Marca.



“I do not know if I will play for PSG in the domestic cups, we have not spoken about that yet. If I am not going to play, I will need to think.”